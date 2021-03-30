As folks start to mobilize post-immunization and post-COVID-19 spikes, it’s been fun to see everyone’s first choice for a vacation after being grounded for a year or longer. Friends have traveled to Mexico, Hawaii and several other warm-weather places.
The heart of that travel experience can and should be flying out of Sheridan.
On Nov. 1, 2018, Sheridan County Airport flight services connected with United Airlines, allowing baggage to be checked from Sheridan to the traveler’s destination. It also allowed travelers to book flights on third-party websites like Google Flights, Travelocity, etc.
The best part of the transition, though, was the drop in cost to fly out of Sheridan. Formerly when Sheridan housed Denver Air Connection, folks raved about the flights — especially the full-sized candy bars they received as a snack — but a trip to Denver was about all middle class citizens could afford. Trips to Denver alone cost more than $250 one way, which for many doesn’t make sense to fly from home when a two-hour trip to Billings offered more direct flights with nearly the same population of people to contend with while moving through a security check.
Now, though, flights price out at $231 roundtrip. It makes a big difference when booking flights to decrease the first leg’s cost by a significant amount. While many would have said Denver Air Connection was worth the cost, the concept of young singles or families with children affording a trip out of here was unrealistic. While that may still be true for many, especially paying for children, it’s a little easier.
Billings will certainly seem cheaper from the onset, but consider the cost of your time when breaking down travel expenses. For example, a flight to Los Angeles from Aug. 24 to Aug. 30 this year costs $335 roundtrip for one person from Sheridan to Denver to LA. For $15 less, you can fly out of Billings, but the trip also requires four hours of driving and payment for parking.
Also, while Billings provides multiple options for traveling, including international destinations, Denver is known as one of the most central and busiest hubs for international travel in the U.S. It ranks fifth in U.S. airport enplanements in 2019 after Atlanta, Los Angeles, Chicago and Fort Worth. It ranks above New York’s John F. Kennedy by 2.6 million enplanements.
Billings flies to eight locations outside of Montana year-round, while Denver serves 28 international destinations in 14 countries, and passengers can reach more than 215 destinations nonstop from DIA.
While incomparable due to size, the $15 extra for a flight out of Sheridan this summer gives you access to the world. That all starts with a flight out of Sheridan, a 5-minute drive for anyone in the city — with free parking. Flying out of Sheridan is worth the price.