OK kid, I have a few things to tell you before you make your grand appearance into this world, which could be happening any day now.
First off, you are going to be a bit of a surprise to anyone who hasn’t seen you expanding my belly in the past few months. It wasn’t necessarily on purpose, but your dad and I didn’t tell a lot of people about you in the early days of pregnancy. We figured eventually we would create one of those adorable photos with tiny shoes and a crafty chalkboard message announcing your arrival. But 39 weeks later, it still hasn’t happened.
Sorry kid, you didn’t get that kind of mom.
I’m not sure how much you can discern from in there (honestly, I have no idea what you’re doing other than training for a UFC fight). So let me give you a quick recap of what we’ve been up to while you were growing fingers and toes. Perhaps it will be a window into your results from entering the parent lottery.
While you’ve been camped out in my belly, we’ve been camping out in all kinds of places. I would venture to guess we have slept in more than 50 different beds over the past nine months. These include guest rooms belonging to kind friends, a few hotel rooms for work trips and even more cheap motel rooms after long days of snowmobiling.
We spent a handful of nights in a truck camper parked in a grungy warehouse full of motorcycles (ask your dad about that one). We’ve spent a few dozen nights in our neighbor’s house while our home was rented on Airbnb. I wish I could proudly claim it was to kickstart your college fund, but honestly it was just to help pay for the ridiculous hobbies your dad and I love. We’re predicting our pace of travel will slow down a bit when you arrive, but you should also anticipate more than a few nights in a portable crib before long.
During all these travels, I’ve done my best to take good care of you in all the ways the pregnancy books suggest (which is basically eat, sleep and drink plenty of water...minus a few fun things I’m not supposed to have). Most of the time I’ve done a pretty decent job. But there were a few nights you woke me up to let me know I had most certainly not consumed enough calories that day to grow a human. And my four-month supply of prenatal vitamins has lasted all nine months. Fortunately, it will be a while until that math makes sense to you, so hopefully you’ll forgive me by then. The good news is you’ve probably developed a bit of resiliency and independence upon realizing I’m far from perfect at filling the complex role of parenthood. I’m glad we got that out of the way early.
One thing I do feel confident promising you is a life of fun and adventure. In fact, I have a feeling those traits might already be hardwired into you. Much of the impressive work you did growing organs took place while we were snowmobiling through deep powder, climbing steep limestone rock faces and hiking along forested trails. Fresh air and joy have to be good for growing a heart, right? I’m not sure what adrenaline and endorphins do for the spleen, but I suppose we’re about to find out. And if I ever seem overly protective, you have my permission to remind me that I didn’t shelter you when you were under my charge.
Now, on to the laughter we’ve shared with dear friends and the warm embraces you’ve received from family. Our lives are filled with a big, beautiful web of people who already love you a whole, whole bunch. I’m guessing you may have felt my heart grow a little this summer as our family expanded in a beautiful way. Remember that special day we watched your dad meet and share a hug with the woman who gave birth to him all those years ago? She made a really hard decision called adoption, and it’s pretty cool that you will now get to know her as your grandma.
But hearts can also break with the pain of losing someone you love. Just a few short weeks ago we stood beside the hospital bed of the amazing woman on the other side of that adoption. As the mother who raised and deeply loved your dad, she was so excited to meet you as her first grandchild. You probably felt the deep ache in my heart and the tears streaming down my face as we held her hand during her final breaths.
That’s the thing about life, kid: sometimes it’s messy.
But it’s also pretty incredible.
Perhaps this is the essence of why we didn’t get around to creating a pregnancy announcement photo. We’ve spent the past nine months introducing the world to you instead of the other way around.
And in a matter of days you will begin to breathe in that fullness of life with your own two lungs. I hope your journey ahead is just as robust as the time we shared together. But don’t be expecting a themed nursery with matching crib sheets when you come home from the hospital. You didn’t get that kind of mom.