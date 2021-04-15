I have recently been shopping for a new couch. It is a fairly significant decision from both a financial standpoint and in the sense that it will affect my daily life for several years to come (or at a minimum take a lot of effort to replace).
I have some specific qualities I’m looking for in a new couch. I want it to be cozy, yet durable. I want the option of a fold-out mattress for guests, but something more comfortable than those pokey wireframe ones. And finally, it needs to be at a price that fits within my budget.
To research the options and narrow them down to the perfect couch, I find myself using an intuitive formula of gathering data, seeking first-hand accounts (aka product reviews) and setting a reasonable budget.
I would like to propose a similar formula for evaluating the order we all placed last November and the product that was recently delivered — the 66th Wyoming Legislature.
Last week, the Legislature adjourned having introduced 441 bills and passed into law roughly 150 of those bills. It is quite possible you have heard only snippets or opinionated headlines about the work completed in Cheyenne. It is also possible the next time you will hear from your representative or senator is when they ask you, once again, for your vote. But stopping at a single headline or waiting for campaign season is sort of like only reading the first customer review or waiting to see if the company serves you an advertisement for the perfect couch — it’s not a very robust strategy.
Here’s how I think the strategies applied to a couch purchase can help you sort through and evaluate the work of your state representatives.
Gather data. There are a few places you can obtain data, and the www.wyoleg.gov website is a great place to start. There you can find bill tracking, committee rosters, voting records and links to the livestreamed debate. There are also a few places you should be wary of when it comes to gathering data. For example, you may see select advocacy groups touting a single vote or perhaps a voting record about a legislator. What they won’t tell you is the context of why the legislator may have voted yes or no. This year there were multiple gun rights bills, and several were voted down by pro-gun legislators. Additional context and insights would suggest the bills didn’t have the clarity of language and/or rigor of implementation to make for good policy. No one wants a couch that comes with only two legs and half the cushions.
Seek first-hand accounts. We’ve all learned not to pay too much attention to the person who gives a one-star review and writes, “Couch was too long for room” (clearly, they should have checked that out in the data portion of their decision). Or the person who says, “This $100 wire-frame pullout couch is more comfortable than any bed I have ever owned” (I find that hard to believe...or maybe they just have really low standards for mattress comfort?).
How do you get a reasonable and candid first-hand account of your legislator? To start, every legislator should be able to give a legislative summary and self reflection to any voter who asks. If you’ve done your homework of collecting data, it will help you corroborate or ask questions about what you are hearing from your legislator’s review.
It is also important to understand the reputation, influence and integrity of your representative or senator within the larger body. For these insights you might need to go to someone you trust who is more intimately involved in the legislative process — a lobbyist, a political junkie (aka someone who watched the entire legislative session livestream), another elected official such as a mayor or county commissioner and so on. If you ask enough knowledgeable people, you will start to get a genuine sense of each legislator (aka what the couch looks like from someone who has been in the same room long enough to gauge its pros and cons).
Consider the budget. Prior to the Legislature meeting the governor fulfilled his very difficult task of aligning expenses with revenues, which included cutting $250 million from the current two-year budget based on significant decreases in revenue. Many of these cuts also needed legislative approval due to changes in federal matches and the elimination of statute-mandated programs. After rigorous and contentious debate in both Chambers, the Legislature generally approved the supplemental budget with a few minor changes. Basically, they agreed with the governor’s couch selection, but changed a few of the designs on the throw pillows.
The larger question that received a lot of attention and very little action was, “What happens if/when these revenue numbers continue declining?” As you may have heard, several legislators entered this year’s session having signed no-tax pledges, which I suppose is somewhat akin to having your job cut from full time with benefits to 20 hours per week without benefits and signing a pledge that says, “I commit to never considering any other job or line of work, regardless of the impact to myself and my family.”
I’m not suggesting that asking 90 people to pick out a couch for 500,000 people is easy or straightforward. In fact, the legislative process is built on the principles of rigorous consideration, respectful debate and majority rule. And there is the age-old debate of singularly representing the immediate wishes of your constituents vs. having the vision to build what they will need for the future. This gets more complicated than “tan fabric or grey fabric?” in a hurry.
The 66th Wyoming Legislature did agree upon which couch to purchase for the next year in the form of 150 new bills, and I think they will serve the state well. Still, I encourage you to better understand the data, first-hand accounts and budget considerations of your own elected officials. Because sometime in the next few years they are likely going to need to agree upon a remodel of the kitchen (aka a sustainable revenue and spending model) and a revamp to the bedrooms of 90,000 kids (aka education funding).
As John Adams (who probably had really nice couches) wrote in 1765, "Liberty cannot be preserved without a general knowledge among the people, who have a right...and a desire to know."