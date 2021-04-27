Recently, a project we completed here at The Press was featured on a podcast, as the project was funded by the Wyoming Humanities.
Not typically being the subject of an interview, but usually on the other side of things, I felt regretful that I didn’t inspire with my responses in the way that people usually inspire me when I’m on the other side. That got me thinking: I should let folks now how much they inspire others.
So today, that’s the job I’ve tasked myself with: I want you all to know how much you inspire others.
I remember to this day one of my first assignments in Sheridan. I spoke with Claude Alley and Benjamin Abrams about the Volunteers of America Northern Rockies Homeless Shelter. They inspired me by their heart and dedication for those needing a hand up, and I’m sure they inspired others to get back on their feet in their position.
Thank you for inspiring me and the community to give back to those less fortunate than ourselves.
A while later, I met Carla Trier. Her name alone probably inspires others, because her presence transcends many households in this community with her heart for foster children. She loves a few of her own children, blessed to be in her care through the foster care system, as well as every other family providing love and safety to foster children in our community.
Her efforts are being publicly recognized through Compass Center for Families — another multitude of inspirational interviews under my belt with executive director Susan Carr — and I’m grateful she inspires me and many others in this community with her pure heart dedicated to helping others.
Last week, I met a woman who, after enduring domestic violence while living in Sheridan County, wanted to bless an “angel” who physically saved her life by rescuing her with a simple gift of happiness in a dark time.
The woman inspired me to share the tough stories with others, so those enduring similar hardships and trauma will recognize they’re not alone, and there’s help available in the community (shoutout from the woman and myself to the Advocacy and Resource Center ladies who save lives every single day). The “angel” inspired me to give to those in need and jump at the rare opportunity to bless a stranger.
So, for all the sources of The Sheridan Press, know your voice matters. If you feel wonky after the interview. The response we receive from the community because of your voice inspires others.