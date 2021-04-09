As COVID-19 vaccinations become more available, especially in rural states like Wyoming, much talk has centered around who will get the vaccine, why — and often — why not.
For some, the question of whether participants have been vaccinated, determines whether a social interaction will occur. For others, the question dictates when and to where travel will occur.
Vaccinations, though, have also created an additional reason to create distance, difference and therefore division between members of society.
This isn’t a new division, but it’s one that has risen to the forefront with the appearance of COVID-19 in the last year. Opposition to vaccines likely dates back to the advent of vaccinations themselves. Even then, those who opposed vaccinations often questioned or lacked trust in government, medical practitioners and science.
But by the early 20th century, many states had vaccine requirements and, in 1905, the U.S. Supreme Court affirmed states’ power to create laws making vaccinations mandatory. The case that led to the high court’s decision, Jacobson v. Massachusetts, centered around Henning Jacobson, who in 1902 refused a smallpox vaccine and was therefore fined.
The U.S. Supreme Court ruling affirmed that states have the ability to enact laws to protect public health and safety.
Present-day anti-vaccination arguments echo those Jacobson presented — unpleasant prior experiences with vaccines, government overreach and personal liberty.
While science has shown repeatedly the benefits of vaccinations far outweigh potential harm, that has not eased the distrust held by many who oppose vaccinations. Despite that, for some, the risk is not worth the reward. Others don’t want vaccinations — no matter what kind — simply because they don’t like being told what to do.
While consideration for the public good certainly weighs as a factor, it’s interesting that many of the more conservative arguments against vaccines focus on personal choice and personal liberty while the more liberal arguments in favor of vaccinations center around protecting the lives of those around you. While it may be considered a stretch, if flipped, those same arguments would apply to another question of personal choice, life and health — abortion. Before people raise their hackles, to be clear, the purpose of that comparison is not to weigh in on the morality or politics of either. It is displayed only as a warning as to the level of division such issues can create in a society.
As discussions around vaccines, vaccine passports and whether such immunizations will be required continue, consider the broad range of feelings surrounding the issue. Practice active listening skills. Seek to understand perspectives different from your own. Judge less.
Full agreement on such issues remains a pipe dream, but it is within society’s power to avoid creating another wedge issue that serves to divide us.