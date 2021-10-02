Big topics often feel as though they need big solutions. They need leaders, funding and space to bring forward ideas and solutions.
But solving big problems requires buy-in from the broader community — not just those already involved in a particular area of concern. Problem-solving requires both the guided expertise of those in the field and fresh sets of eyes to see the forest through the trees.
With the idea that every person can make a difference, the Center for a Vital Community has launched its next round of Study Circles, which will focus on mental health in our community.
Study Circles will not include weeks of group therapy, although the process may prove therapeutic. The five-week guided process works to bring community members together to develop ideas and work toward action.
The process has proven immensely successful in the past, right here in Sheridan County. Initiatives that have come from Study Circles include:
Community Connections
Goose Creek Transit
NextLevel Graduation Coach
Parent Liaisons
Dementia Friendly Wyoming
Many, many more
So what possible initiatives could help ease the mental health challenges that exist in our community? Many programs with high value and impact already exist here; what else could be done?
The CVC and all who participate in the Study Circles process aim to find out.
Most people have been affected by or have loved ones who have experienced mental health struggles. Mental health illnesses are, in fact, illnesses. It’s time we treat them that way and seek solutions together.
As has long been said, “Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed citizens can change the world. Indeed, it is the only thing that ever has.”
While the kickoff to the Study Circles took place Sept. 29, Study Circles begin the week of Oct. 4. There are many time slots available, so find one that works for you. You can see the full schedule online at sheridancvc.org. Mark it on your calendar for the next five weeks and add your voice to the mix. Every voice matters in seeking solutions.