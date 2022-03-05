Saturday represents a big day in sports for Sheridan County high school athletes, and multiple teams that call the county home may end the weekend with state titles in hand.
As this opinion piece is being written, Sheridan High School indoor track athletes are competing in the state meet in Gillette. By the end of the day, there were three state champions, and an entire day of competition will continue Saturday, meaning even more locals could earn medals.
In addition, in 2A high school basketball, the Big Horn boys team defeated Rocky Mountain Thursday (41-23) and moved onto the semifinals Friday night to compete against Wind River. If the Rams emerge victorious Friday night, they’ll be in the title game for 2A basketball Saturday in Casper.
Who will they face?
Turns out, there’s a good chance it will be their cross-county rivals — the Tongue River Eagles, who topped Big Piney (70-55) Thursday to earn a spot in the semifinals against Pine Bluffs on Friday night.
If both the Eagles and Rams win Friday night, it would mean Sheridan County’s 2A boys basketball teams will face each other for the state championship. It would also mean no matter which team came out on top, Sheridan County teams would have finished first and second in the state.
The Tongue River girls, too, are battling at the state contest. They lost in the quarter finals, but won in the consolation semifinals against St. Stephens. They'll face Riverside at 9 a.m. Saturday.
In addition, SHS boys basketball is competing in regionals this weekend. They stumbled in the first game against Kelly Walsh Thursday, losing 66-38, but recovered Friday for a win over Campbell County (77-65). They face off against either Cheyenne East or Cheyenne Central on Saturday morning in Cheyenne to stay alive in the regional tournament.
The Lady Broncs basketball team topped Central Thursday (43-27) and faced Cheyenne East Friday afternoon in their regional tournament. They, too, are fighting for a spot in the 4A state tournament next weekend.
Not bad for a snowy weekend in March.
Last weekend, too, SHS celebrated the state title of grappler Dane Steel.
While we cheer on all of the local kids, it’s a good time to recognize and celebrate the work they have put into their respective sports. After all, the effort will be on full display this weekend.
That work doesn’t come easy, as it’s balanced with family, school, social lives and sometimes jobs. If you were to cross-check the names on the rosters for Big Horn, Tongue River and Sheridan with the school honor rolls released in recent weeks, you’d find a lot of overlap. That’s a testament to the students as well as the coaches, teachers, families and friends who support, encourage and push the students to excel.
Much is on the line this weekend, but the celebration of the coaches, students and parents involved in all of the activities begins now. Congratulations to all! And, good luck!