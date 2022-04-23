Nearly eight months ago, the city of Sheridan received word it would have an additional retail liquor license to utilize in the community. Just this week, the city finally awarded that license in a lottery. Why did the process take so long?
The process was a mess.
Retail liquor licenses — the kind often sought by bars and liquor stores that want to sell alcohol on a retail basis rather than just to enjoy in the establishment — are in high demand.
The city eventually received 11 applications from businesses seeking the one additional license Sheridan gained with its population growth.
Those 11 businesses were strung along for months as the Sheridan City Council struggled with a process to award the license.
After the city received word of the new license at the end of August 2021, a Liquor License Process Review Committee was formed in early September. That committee, comprised of three city council members, was tasked with establishing parameters for potential license holders, a timeline for determination and a method for selection.
Initially the goal was to award the license in January, but that timeline promptly went off the rails.
Determination of which business would receive the license was delayed from January to February. Then until March. Then again until April.
Hiccups included disagreements among council members regarding the parameters — or the lack thereof — as well as council members not reading or understanding their own resolution regarding the process.
In the end, six finalists were entered into the lottery for the new license.
A basic duty of the city government is to award things such as liquor licenses. With 22 other liquor licenses in place in the city, you’d think they’d know how to do so without much fuss.
While they sought to establish a fair process, many would argue they failed to do so given that three of the six finalists were in the same building renovation project — albeit not necessarily with the same address — at the Cady building located on the corner of Alger and Main streets. Those three individual businesses were Spruce (1. E. Alger St.), Historic Cady (1-25 E. Alger St. and 317-329 N. Main St.) and Main Choice Cocktails (321 N. Main St.).
Others have argued Sheridan City Council members are elected to make difficult decisions that benefit the community and, by resorting to a lottery system, they abdicated that duty to avoid accusations of favoritism. Those accusations have still swirled around Monday’s announcement of the new license holder.
As Sheridan continues to grow, and the potential for additional liquor licenses is discussed locally and at the state level, one would only hope the city tweaks the process it attempted to utilize this go-round and acts like it’s done this before. After all, it ain’t their first rodeo.