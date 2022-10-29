8-19-22 Election Photos 003.jpg
Election volunteers pass out the coveted "I Voted," stickers at the Sheridan County Fairgrounds to voters after casting their ballots Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022.

Schools used to be a safe haven. Children throughout the community could find routine there. They could find education, caring adults, meals and friends.

Adults, too, leaned on schools. Schools have long provided educational opportunities for families, connection and support.

