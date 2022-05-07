A recent National Education Association member survey showed 55% of educators say they are thinking about leaving the profession earlier than planned. Ninety-one percent of educators said pandemic-related stress is a serious problem, and 90% of members said feeling burned out is a serious problem, with 67% saying it’s very serious.
According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, there were approximately 10.6 million educators working in public education in January 2020. Now there are 10 million, a net loss of around 600,000.
What is leading to the burnout? Like any career, the departure from education is difficult to pin on just one factor. The survey highlighted pandemic-related stress, staff shortages and pay.
A recent survey of teachers in Sheridan County School District 2 may also reveal some of the issues plaguing teachers.
According to the Sheridan County Education Association, the perception among teachers is students have become more openly disrespectful, rude and defiant. Trustees with SCSD2 pointed out the issue isn’t just with students but with community members more broadly, too. They likely feel they’ve experienced this firsthand with the recent tenor of school board meetings.
Different parenting styles often factor into the behavior of students, and each generation aims to make a better life for its offspring. Various patterns and methods of protecting children from obstacles or challenges, while well-meaning, can lead to unintended consequences. For example, experts have said children raised by “bulldozer parents” have trouble dealing with frustrations, struggle with problem solving, lack self-efficacy and suffer from increased anxiety.
As a result, educators have become saddled with responsibilities beyond teaching academic basics. They now must help children cope with mental health issues and develop social skills.
Meanwhile, their work has come under increasing scrutiny — from parents and lawmakers alike — of how classrooms are operated, what they teach, how they teach and how they grade student work.
Teachers shouldn’t get a free pass from constructive critique, and parents should not be discouraged from getting involved in their children’s education. In fact, most teachers would say they wish parents were more involved. But the definition of involvement seems to vary based on perspective. Teachers wish more parents would attend parent-teacher conferences, work with children on school work more often, help students study for tests, ask questions, guide them through adversity and communicate. Some of this has become easier as technology now allows parents to see grades within hours.
Parents, though, also seek more communication and clarity. When dissatisfied with responses — or lack thereof — from teachers, frustrated parents go to school board members or administrators with issues, seeking to remove obstacles and jump to whoever is “in charge.”
Just like the explanation for teacher burnout is difficult to pin on one cause, the solution will prove just as complex. Increased pay will help. So will productive and healthy participation from parents. Unwarranted attacks on education professionals, though, will continue to harm the field and will only further exacerbate the current crisis. Perhaps it’s time everyone consider how they can help educate future generations rather than tear down professionals currently doing the job.