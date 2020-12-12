This week, a new health order went into place across the state requiring bars and restaurants close at 10 p.m. The idea behind it, and similar health orders across the U.S., is to limit gatherings, especially of people who become intoxicated and therefore are presumably less likely to follow social distancing guidelines.
It's unclear whether such restrictions actually work, though, or if they just send would-be bar patrons to each others' homes to socialize. Or, perhaps such closure orders encourage earlier outings and exacerbate crowding in bars, in particular, during happy hour just after 5 p.m.
While most people don't enjoy wearing masks, they can buy into the rationale behind the health orders surrounding them. The same holds true for social distancing and limiting gathering sizes — usually.
But putting a time restraint on business operations has proven more difficult for individuals to understand. Does COVID-19 only spread after 10 p.m.? Does it only spread in bars and restaurants as opposed to retail stores, hotel lobbies or homes? Walmart in Sheridan is open until 11 p.m. Is COVID-19 not a risk there?
We don't say this to put a target on other industries, but to point out the inconsistency that creates doubt and skepticism among Wyoming residents.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say the highest risk for restaurants and bars in spreading COVID-19 comes when on-site dining with indoor seating is permitted without reduced seating capacity or 6-foot distancing. The hours a restaurant or bar operates, though, will not change those factors.
In Sheridan, Black Tooth Brewing Co. closes at 10 p.m. most nights and 11 p.m. on weekends. Luminous Brewhouse also closes at 10 p.m. most nights, but stays open until midnight on Fridays and Saturdays. Other establishments — like The Mint or Beaver Creek — may see more late-night traffic because they stay open later, and could be more detrimentally affected by the orders.
With the Christmas and New Year holidays approaching — busy times of year for most bars — it is unlikely limited hours will prevent revelers from gathering. Those who want to socialize, will. They'll gather in homes instead of bars, where enforcement of health orders becomes more difficult. Or, they may just gather earlier at their favorite watering hole.
While the limited hours may be preferable to outright closure orders, the evidence of such orders' efficacy is limited. The impact to the bottom line of small business owners and their staff will be much more measurable.