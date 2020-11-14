Today

Windy with a few clouds from time to time. High 41F. Winds WNW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.

Tonight

Mostly clear skies. Low 22F. W winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.

Tomorrow

Some clouds in the morning will give way to mainly sunny skies for the afternoon. High 51F. Winds light and variable.