Dayton Mayor Norm Anderson said earlier this week the town providing free utilities to volunteer firefighters was likely illegal under state statute and also noted “typically volunteers don’t get paid.”
Rural volunteer fire departments have struggled for years in recruiting and retaining volunteers. They aren’t alone — most nonprofits face similar challenges. According to a report conducted by the University of Maryland’s School of Public Police Do Good Institute (yes, that’s a real thing) in 2018, the U.S. has seen a significant decline in the percentage of Americans who volunteer and give annually.
The peak, the study says, was in 2014 for volunteer hours, which reached 8.7 billion that year, and in 2017 for charitable giving, which reached $410.02 billion that year. The study also showed rural areas were hit hardest, with the percentage of people volunteering in those areas dropping from a high of 30.9% in 2003 to an all-time low of 25.2% in 2015.
Other studies have shown a significant decline in the number of individuals volunteering as first responders. In 1983, according to the National Fire Protection Association, 884,600 people volunteered as firefighters across the U.S. In 2017, that number had declined to 682,600. In addition, more than half of those volunteers are older than 40, creating concern for what happens when they retire.
The training to become a volunteer firefighter typically adds up to hours away from families, jobs and sleep.
Congress has taken note and has made multiple attempts to help make volunteer fire and EMS personnel eligible for student loan forgiveness and housing assistance, along with looking to modify tax codes to make it easier for local communities to offer incentives, according to the NFPA.
Other communities already offer incentives to volunteers. Most are eligible for pensions through their volunteer fire departments if they serve long term. In addition, some departments, including in Wyoming, pay volunteers per call.
Communities across the state have sought ways to reduce costs, but eliminating incentives for volunteer firefighters may not be the best tactic. In a volunteer sector already struggling to recruit members, it seems unwise to make it more difficult.
It is wise to look into the legality of free utilities for volunteer firefighters and EMS personnel. But, as volunteerism continues to decline, maintaining and staffing rural fire departments will certainly require additional investment from communities who value fire protection and, in many cases, emergency medical care closer to home.