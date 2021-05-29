Wyoming residents often rail against the federal government for its overreach and excessive spending, but many will benefit from the American Rescue Plan’s distribution of funding to local governments. If, that is, Wyoming’s elected officials spend wisely.
The American Rescue Plan, approved by the U.S. Congress in March and signed into law by President Joseph Biden, includes $350 billion in aid to states and local governments. The state of Wyoming expects to receive a total of $1.1 billion, and received its first $500 million installment last week.
Of those funds, Sheridan County will receive $5.91 million, and the city of Sheridan will receive $2.74 million. The town of Ranchester is anticipating $159,000, the town of Dayton $126,000 and the town of Clearmont is expecting $24,000.
Those entities have until 2024 to spend the money, which will make the decision-making process for how those funds are used interesting. Priorities now may not foretell the priorities three years from today.
Gov. Mark Gordon has outlined his priorities for the funding — health and social services, education and workforce and economic diversity and development efforts.
Those are broad categories that leave much open to interpretation and so far, little guidance has come from the federal government.
While Sheridan County has not seen a steep decline in its sales and use tax revenues like other counties across the state, it still faces serious challenges. Government officials across the county have discussed using the funds for infrastructure projects, but it would be wise to look at these one-time dollars as a way to reach beyond the norm.
Perhaps these funds can offer solutions for the housing crisis in Sheridan County. Anyone looking for a rental or a home for less than $250,000 is currently hard pressed to do so.
The money could also help fund projects that otherwise have struggled but would benefit the local economy in the long term — such as long-discussed upgrades of Kendrick Pool or the first phase of development at Doubleday Sports Complex to promote sports tourism.
While the federal government will likely put bumpers around the possibilities, local governments should look and think outside the box in terms of how the American Rescue Plan dollars should be spent and leverage those dollars for future success.