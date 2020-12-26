News came early this week that Congress passed a package of legislation aimed at helping Americans struggling through the COVID-19 pandemic as well as funding the government through the remainder of the fiscal year.
With demand high for business relief, unemployment rates higher than usual and demand for social services (food banks, rental assistance, etc.) still high, some — including President Donald Trump — argue the legislation doesn’t do enough.
In general, the stimulus package will:
extend portions of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (such as the Paycheck Protection Program).
allow for direct payments of $600 to individual adults with incomes of up to $75,000 a year based on 2019 earnings. Couples who make up to $150,000 will get twice that amount and those with children will also get $600 per child.
extend enhanced federal jobless benefits of up to $300 per week for 11 weeks.
Those are just a few things it does. It also provides funding for vaccines, nursing homes, climate measures, rental protections, broadband infrastructure and food security.
Talking heads can argue the efficacy of the funding and whether it’s enough, but they’re missing part of the point.
The relief was paired with spending measures that keep the government funded through the fiscal year (which ends Sept. 30). That’s right, three months into the fiscal year, the federal government passed a budget. This has become so “normal” that legislators continue missing their own deadlines — haggling, arguing, stamping their feet and making demands. They act like children.
National budgets are complicated and have policy implications. But, members of Congress have been tasked with passing spending bills every year. It’s not a surprise. The deadlines aren’t new. Yet year in and year out, they struggle to accomplish the task. They complicate the process of government. They complicate the duties of every government employee.
They have to do better.