Next week, the Wyoming Legislature will gather in Cheyenne (with some legislators attending virtually) to debate and, presumably, attempt to stop the federal vaccine mandates announced by President Joe Biden this fall.
The mandates require all federal employees to receive COVID-19 vaccinations as well as federal contractors, businesses with more than 100 employees and most health care workers.
Wyoming residents remain the most vaccine hesitant in the nation, according to the latest numbers from U.S. Census Bureau polling. An estimated 25% of Wyoming adults and 27% of eligible children will definitely or probably not get a vaccine, based on responses to an online bureau survey and statistical modeling conducted by the federal agency.
Despite that, the special session may still fail to accomplish its stated mission — all due to timing.
According to the Legislative Service Office, Wyoming has conducted 23 special sessions. The recent poll of Wyoming legislators regarding whether the session should take place wasn’t close. In the Senate, 18 legislators voted in favor of the session and eight voted against it. In the House, the vote was 37-12 (including votes received after the initial deadline).
For the session to take place, legislators must clear one more hurdle. On Oct. 26, they’ll vote on the rules for the session, a poll that requires two-thirds of the Legislature’s support to move forward. If the vote Tuesday mirrors that of the poll noted above, the rules would pass, but by a much closer margin.
Once that hurdle is cleared, the Legislature will be faced with attempting to block mandates the rules for some of which have not yet been released.
Like any good sports team, legislators will likely build their offense based on assumptions gathered via past experience. They’ll take note of plays most often called by the federal government and look for cues that could give away the planned call. Considering the relatively unusual nature of Biden’s mandates, the effectiveness of that tactic remains to be seen.
But legislators in Wyoming — and other states — don’t believe they can wait to see the playbook.
In a joint letter from 24 attorneys general, including Wyoming’s, states attempting to block the mandates explained the president’s edict is broad, inexact and utilizes a rarely-used provision in federal law that allows it to be effective immediately.
In Arizona Friday, the state’s attorney general filed a request for a temporary restraining order to stop the implementation of the vaccine requirements as court cases challenging the mandate move forward. Many federal employees and contractors, in particular, face looming deadlines to comply with what Gov. Mark Gordon has called the “erosion of the constitutional rights afforded our citizens and their industries.”
While attorneys general continue working on behalf of states and their residents who oppose the mandates, the Wyoming Legislature may have fewer and less productive options. According to The Pew Charitable Trusts, legislatures or governors in eight states enacted laws or issued executive orders this year banning certain employers from requiring proof of vaccination. Some of those requirements could clash with the federal orders, creating confusion and uncertainty for both employers and employees.
A restraining order or court-ordered halt on the enforcement of such mandates are states’ best chance while waiting and hoping for the U.S. Supreme Court to step in.
Courts take time, and timing is everything. So while legislation meant to ban vaccination requirements may score political points for policy makers, new laws — at this time — are a long shot in stopping the federal overreach and will create confusion while states attempt to assert their authority.