Wyoming’s Legislature has — for years — debated expanding Medicaid to low-income residents but for fear of being left holding the bill if the federal government backed out of its promises has not signed on to the program.
The state’s elected officials may have more incentive to expand the program this year, though, with passage of the American Rescue Plan this week. That piece of legislation — the third stimulus bill passed since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic one year ago — includes additional federal dollars to bolster the program.
Under Medicaid expansion, the federal government pays for 90% of the costs, with Wyoming covering the remaining 10%, or roughly $20 million in the first biennium. The expansion would cover an additional 24,000 uninsured people with incomes at or below 138% of the federal poverty level.
The American Rescue Plan, signed by President Joe Biden Thursday, adds incentives for the 12 states who have not expanded Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act. Those states, under the stimulus bill, would see an additional 5% increase to the Medicaid matching program.
Sen. Chris Rothfuss, D-Laramie, told legislators this week that 5% increase would generate roughly $120 million for the state each biennium.
According to a Kaiser Family Foundation estimate, if every expansion-eligible enrollee signed up for Medicaid in the 12 remaining states, those states would still net $9.6 billion in new federal funds under the rules outlined in the American Rescue Plan.
“It’s a net revenue increase to the general fund of $80 million for us to expand Medicaid for those two years that we wouldn’t otherwise and won’t otherwise have, while simultaneously providing and covering the health care costs for additional an 24,000 Wyomingites,” Rothfuss said in a meeting of the Senate Labor, Health and Social Services Committee.
Rothfuss has proposed a bill this session — Senate File 154 — that would expand Medicaid in the state, but includes provisions for the state’s extraction from the program if the federal match drops below 90%, or if the match for the broader program falls below 55%
Study after study has shown the benefits of Medicaid expansion while legislators have cited excuse after excuse for dismissing the program.
Those excuses have run out of steam.
In an economic climate that has left the state scrambling to find additional revenue and has left hundreds of Wyoming residents in dire financial situations, the moral and fiscal imperative to expand Medicaid must outweigh any political rivalry lingering from the ACA.