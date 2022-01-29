In eight of the last nine years, Sheridan High School’s We the People team has earned state titles by learning, writing and speaking about the U.S. Constitution.
The students spend several weeks conducting research, studying case law and practicing public speaking skills — tasks most would benefit from before weighing in on issues via talk shows, social media or other avenues.
The curriculum for the team, and therefore the competitions in which they compete, centers around the following themes:
• philosophical and historical foundations of the American political system
• how our Framers created the U.S. Constitution
• how the Constitution has changed to further ideals in the Declaration of Independence
• how the values and principles embodied in the U.S. Constitution shape American institutions and practices
• the rights protected by the Bill of Rights
• what challenges confront American constitutional democracy today
These complicated, emotional and often contradictory topics can generate heated discussions, and rightfully so. They are the basis of our society and like the people within it, sometimes change to meet the needs of the times.
The lessons learned from the We the People team’s success, though, should resonate within the community.
Know the history — Every school year, the students on the team spend hours upon hours over several weeks building expertise around specific topics. They read court cases, study legislation and research history for context. Still, they know there’s likely always more information and context to contribute, and those things shape where we are today. Before attacking a person or idea, it’s best to get to know the topic or person and the “why.”
There’s always another side — In the We the People program, oftentimes students are split into Federalists and Anti-Federalists to discuss the topics at hand. Each side must present facts to support their arguments, then debate. And while each side may believe its argument best, the other side’s reasoning cannot be ignored. These deep-seated disagreements are as old as time, but how society works through differences shapes institutions today.
Communicate in multiple forms — The We the People competition includes written essays, presentations and questions from judges. While clearly knowledgeable on the topics assigned, the students also learn to debate and answer questions on the fly. In the classroom, their advisors count how many times a speaker is interrupted. They place civility above all else. The point, though, is to show students can do more than regurgitate information in an essay, they have to know it and understand it to respond coherently before judges.
Show what you know — This has been a theme for the We the People team in the past. For the SHS students, this has proven beneficial. They invest time and energy into bulking up the “know” to “show” judges they’re at the top. This mantra, though, only works if you actually know your stuff. Often speakers shouting on TV, radio or social media end up showing what they don’t know, instead. It helps to avoid some embarrassment if you spend time on the “know” before weighing in.
Sheridan County should take pride in the longstanding prowess of the SHS We the People team. Sending students through the ringer year after year to ensure they know their history, government and current events sets the community up to be rife with knowledgeable, engaged, respectful citizens. We all should take cues from their efforts and success.