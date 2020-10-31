Everyone seems to have had about enough. Over the last year, nearly every aspect of daily life has experienced an election invasion.
Work life, home life, friendships — all have included political conversations. How could they not? From civil unrest and protests to COVID-19 quarantines and lockdowns, everyone has experienced 2020.
The chaos of 2020 also means those seeking public office have worked even harder to get their messages out and proclaim their fitness for duty. You cannot scroll through social media, TV or the news these days without candidates confronting you on screen.
While many have bemoaned the state of the country, Americans have also stepped up in seemingly record numbers to make their voices heard — at least so far.
According to a recent Washington Post report, early voting has broken the record for all votes cast before Election Day in 2016. Whether that translates to overall record voter turnout will remain unknown until Tuesday, at least.
While the presidential race has captured much of the national attention, as Thomas Jefferson said, “The government closest to the people serves the people best.”
That means the names on the ballot representing local offices will likely impact you, your family and your day-to-day life even more than the names at the top of the ticket.
Which streets will be cleared in snow storms? What housing projects will be approved in coming years? Which industries will be welcomed to Sheridan County and Wyoming? Which infrastructure projects will be prioritized?
All of those decisions are made by local elected officials, many of whom will be chosen Tuesday at the ballot box.
No matter your stance on the issues of the day, make your choice known. Take time in the next two days to either vote early at the Sheridan County Courthouse or at your polling place Tuesday. If you requested but haven’t turned in your absentee ballot, do so.
The beauty of our system is that each voice matters and while cynicism runs rampant, voting truly is one of the best ways to either affect change or stay the course.