Earlier this week, news organizations reported incidents of vaccine mandates handed down in New York City and California. The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs announced vaccine mandates for employees.
The Department of Justice also recently announced its conclusion that federal law does not prohibit public agencies and private businesses from requiring COVID-19 vaccines, even those under emergency authorization.
Then, on Thursday, President Joe Biden announced a vaccine mandate for all federal employees. If employees refuse the vaccine, they will face additional restrictions such as testing, social distancing, mask requirements and limited travel.
While many will attribute vaccine hesitancy to ignorance — a characterization dating back to the early 1900s and debates surrounding smallpox vaccines — the reasons some believe mandates are unlawful or unnecessary vary widely.
Yes, some who argue against vaccine mandates and even vaccine incentives stretch their imaginations to include conspiracy theories. But most often, vaccine hesitancy boils down to people being complicated and often making decisions in nonlinear ways. They mull things over, weigh risk and reward and, even then, often make decisions with which others disagree.
New research suggesting vaccinated people can still get sick and spread the virus — in particular the Delta variant — has caused concern within the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. According to an article published in The Washington Post Thursday, officials have discussed “communication challenges” and acknowledged a “public convinced vaccines no longer work/booster doses needed.”
Advisors, health officials and economists have also debated whether vaccine mandates help or hurt economic recovery. Mandates could eliminate some spenders from the marketplace for things like travel and hospitality goods and services and could prevent some people from obtaining jobs. But, an increase in vaccination rates could also ease mask requirements and social distancing, which also divided communities and hindered economies across the country.
Vaccine requirements could also backfire politically.
Already some political pundits have expressed concern that conservative states will backtrack on existing childhood inoculation laws. Consumers may avoid companies based on their mandates or lack thereof. The ongoing debate and pushback could also result in an even more polarized and extreme political landscape, leaving behind more and more Americans.
Already, 20 states have prohibited proof-of-vaccination requirements — some through legislation and some through executive orders.
On the other side, four states have initiated development of electronic vaccination passports that would exempt vaccinated people from some COVID-19 restrictions. States, cities and companies have announced vaccine requirements for employees. Few states have found themselves on the same path forward when it comes to the pandemic.
Mandating the COVID-19 vaccine will only serve to further entrench those who don’t want it. Making life “more difficult” for the unvaccinated — either by banning them from certain venues, putting additional requirements on them or shaming them — will likely do the same.
Some individuals will receive the vaccine to avoid the hassle, others will bemoan the roadblocks but dig in their heels. It’s called “control aversion,” and it’s the opposite of what President Biden, who campaigned on unity, promised when seeking office.
In a world where most issues include shades of gray, treating those who have not received the vaccine — which according to reports from the CDC includes roughly 30-40% of the U.S. population older than 18 — as ignorant or stupid only further divides an already exhausted and confused citizenry.
The best path forward remains communication. Release as much information about the vaccines as possible — the good, bad and ugly. Be truly transparent. Allow individuals to make the choices they consider best given their personal medical circumstances.