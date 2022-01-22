Sheridan City Council has long debated its own compensation, and the compensation of the mayor. The body’s vote earlier this month to finally increase city councilors’ salaries acknowledges the time and effort each elected councilor dedicates to the office, but it still has hurdles to clear.
First, a little history. In 2018, then-Mayor Roger Miller proposed increasing the mayor’s salary to $48,000 in the first term, $54,000 in the second term and $60,000 in the third term. The proposal also would have increased city councilors’ salaries to $8,000 a year during their first term, $12,000 a year in their second term and $16,000 a year in their third term.
The current proposal before the city doesn’t include increases based on time of service, but it would raise the councilors’ pay from $500 to $1,000 a month. Sheridan City Councilor Aaron Linden noted if the ordinance passes on third reading, it will mark the first time councilor wages have been increased in more than 20 years.
Not all elected positions are paid, but several are. Sheridan County Commission members earn about $35,000 per year. Positions like the Sheridan County attorney, Sheridan County Sheriff and others are also paid — primarily because those positions represent the elected’s full-time job. The compensation for elected offices also varies widely across the state, and rightfully so.
Each county and city faces different challenges and different needs, but given the growth and changes Sheridan has and will experience over the coming years, compensation for that service allows a greater pool of candidates to consider stepping up to contribute.
As Sheridan City Councilor Steve Brantz noted during the Jan. 3 council meeting, raising the pay for council members could help the governing body recruit individuals with fresh perspectives. For example, young or lower income residents who hold two or more jobs may be able to serve on the council if some of that income is offset by an elected position.
Sheridan City Council meets nearly every Monday — with meeting times ranging from an hour to a few hours each night. In addition, they spend time reading through materials in order to understand the issues before them and spend additional hours answering emails, phone calls and having face-to-face conversations with constituents.
Few enter positions like Sheridan City Council to become wealthy, and the argument can be made that money should not be a factor in anyone’s decision to seek public office. But the reality is, some in the community work more than one job in order to make ends meet. Others require child care — which doesn’t come cheap — to care for family while attending meetings and other events. Service comes at a cost — and few elected officials would disagree.
Only time will tell whether a pay increase translates to new names on ballots, but the initiative deserves a shot.