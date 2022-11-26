The period between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day is widely referred to as the holiday season. Holidays such as Hanukkah, Christmas and Kwanzaa all take place in this typically six-week window.
While this period also includes the holiday shopping crunch, often characterized by consumerism and spending, another lesser known event during the season can elicit many of the same warm feelings generated by more recognizable holidays.
GivingTuesday is held on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving every year. Though that typically means the day is celebrated after the calendar turns to December, this year GivingTuesday takes place Nov. 29.
Locally, Sheridan County has dozens of nonprofits that serve the community every day. Services include food for families, crisis stabilization, youth engagement, senior care and so much more. Each would benefit from the time, talent and monetary support of our community.
GivingTuesday organizers describe the event as a “movement that unleashes the power of radical generosity around the world.” GivingTuesday is often characterized as hashtag activism, which involves social media users employing hashtags to show support for a cause. Hashtags do not utilize spaces between words, so #GivingTuesday references adhere to this practice.
GivingTuesday is about all types of giving. Individuals who want to participate can donate money, food and/or clothing; start an advocacy campaign; help a neighbor; or commit an act of generosity. Participants need not make their GivingTuesday efforts part of any official event associated with the day, but are encouraged to share their good deeds and encourage others.
Many local nonprofits have #GivingTuesday campaigns planned, and several have matching grants available to them — making your donation go even further in helping the cause.
With Black Friday shopping behind us, and CyberMonday still ahead, we encourage all to consider looking forward to #GivingTuesday and making a plan to put some of those spending efforts into the nonprofit community.