On May 25, Sheridan County High School athletes, their fans, parents, coaches and community members will gather at the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center to celebrate another year of successful competition.
The Sheridan Press began the event several years ago as a way to bring athletes from across the county together to recognize their accomplishments, spur a little friendly competition and inspire younger generations to reach for the stars.
We also gather to acknowledge the challenges each individual faces in reaching for goals. For some who gather Wednesday, the hurdles take the form of injury or illness. For others, the trials center around difficult family situations or struggles in the classroom.
At the center of all of it — whether it’s extra hours in the gym to perfect a skill or after-school tutoring to master a subject — is perseverance. It’s refusing to give up, even when some days that’s all you want to do. It’s using failure as a chance to learn. It’s lifting up those around you and pushing others to be the best versions of themselves.
For the staff of The Sheridan Press, former marketing specialist Katie Malin French embodied the very idea of perseverance. Katie worked at The Press for just a short time before she faced a heartbreaking cancer diagnosis. She was just 27, but this was her second battle with cancer.
Her life before the diagnosis — and her deep-rooted kindness and love of people — prepared her, and those who knew her, for the fight.
Katie graduated from Sheridan High School in 2008, and she went on to Black Hills State to study and play volleyball. About a half-dozen years later, Katie had her first chemotherapy treatment. Through it all, she focused on taking care of those around her and loved fiercely.
She was also fierce at work. She was fierce as a high school and college athlete. She was a fierce friend. She was fierce in her battle with cancer, too.
When she passed away, Katie’s family established a fund that has provided scholarships for other fierce competitors from Sheridan County.
This year, three individuals — Torie Greenelsh, Brock Steel and Katie Turpin — were nominated for the award. They’ve faced injuries and disease, worked hard, led their teammates and continued to succeed in their fields of competition. They persevered.
While the trio likely never knew Katie, they resemble traits for which she was known. The Katie Malin French Be Fierce Award for Perseverance comes with a trophy and a check, but it also comes with the responsibility of continuing to live well — to pursuing passions with kindness, integrity and, yes, perseverance.
Congratulations to all of the athletes who will be recognized and honored May 25 at the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center. May all who attend be inspired by Katie’s memory and the hard work put forth by so many student-athletes in the community.