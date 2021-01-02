With all that happened in 2020, it’d be easy to kick off 2021 with a literal kick — a kick in the teeth, a kick in the rear or perhaps by kicking in the door. None of those kicks, though, would solve the woes of 2020, even if they made you feel better in the short term.
So rather than start the new year with a kick, consider starting 2021 with a different act of defiance. Start it off with grace, peace and civility.
In a social media addicted, anonymous troll-posting world, a simple act of kindness can feel revolutionary. The kindness doesn’t even have to be shown to others, you could start off the year by showing yourself a little love. Not sure what that means?
Here are a few examples:
• Rather than spend time arguing with people you don’t know on social media networks, ignore those notifications Jan. 1 and simply be present in the moment. That doesn’t have to mean a bunch of meditation or touchy-feely emotions (though it can!). It can simply mean doing whatever it is you’re doing in the moment rather than allowing yourself the distraction of reactions.
• Do something active. Exercise has been proven to release endorphins and reduce your perception of pain. The activity doesn’t have to be strenuous, but a little motion in your day can ease your mood and begin the year with positivity rather than grumpiness.
If you do want to direct a bit of kindness to others, the options may prove endless. For example:
• It isn’t supposed to snow in the next several days, but when it does, you could help clear a sidewalk or driveway.
• You could sign up to help with home-delivered meals through The Hub on Smith.
• You could volunteer for virtually any nonprofit activity.
• You could send a note to a friend or family member who could use a little cheer.
And, of course, if you wanted to really stir the pot by adding kindness to the beginning of 2021, you could:
• stop making uncivil remarks in public debates.
• give grace to those who make mistakes.
• make a peace offering to those you’ve had feuds with in the past.
When meanness, harsh remarks and anger seem to dominate social media feeds and public remarks, the true act of revolution is one of kindness. Call us snowflakes, that’s OK, but the real act of rebellion these days is showing light in darkness, kindness in turmoil and forgiveness among grudges. Get your kick by starting 2021 on a positive note.