If you didn’t have at least a chuckle when reading (or listening to stories about) the hula hoop fiasco in Kendrick Park this week, it’s time to undertake a little self-reflection.
In case you missed the news or social media commentary, a woman was asked to leave the local Concert in the Park by the organizer of the event and later the police. The event organizer felt the woman was being disruptive, while the woman felt she had the right to dance in the park during a public event.
The disagreement raised questions and perhaps some concerns, but beyond a few sharp tongues and follow-up complaints, the incident ended peacefully.
While not meaning to make light of a situation that no doubt proved frustrating for all parties involved, it provides an opportunity to reflect on the moment.
Rodeo Week often represents one of the busiest for local law enforcement. More people in town means more chances for incidents, especially when alcohol becomes involved.
Overall, though, the week went off without a hitch. Outside of a few circumstances, law enforcement appreciated the collaborative efforts in multi-agency response and teamwork.
The hula hoop incident topping the stories for the week meant little else went wrong. When past week-long events have included stabbings and other violence, a little kerfuffle over hula hoops isn’t so bad.
That doesn’t mean our community is without its problems. Any violence is too much, and substance abuse and addiction remain an issue for many local residents.
Sheridan County has a reputation as a beautiful, welcoming small town. It’s safe.
Rather than “pick sides” or continue to jump through hoops (hula hoops perhaps?) to be part of a minor disagreement, take stock of how lucky Sheridan County residents truly are to have that circumstance be the most-read news of the day.