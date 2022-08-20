A simple trip out for dinner illustrates the struggles local businesses face these days. Nearly every restaurant since the COVID-19 pandemic began has advertised or informed customers of their inability to hire enough staff to maintain pre-pandemic levels of service.
Initially, the staffing shortages centered around the service sector. Now, though, nearly every business you enter apologies in advance for long waits or scheduling appointments weeks or months out.
“We’re just really short-staffed right now,” has become a sort of motto at everything from car repair shops and manufacturers to restaurants, hotels and retail shops.
Where have all the workers gone?
According to the U.S. Department of Labor, in 2021, more than 47 million workers quit their jobs, and many of those were seeking increased compensation, more work-life balance and strong company culture. While some have referred to the phenomenon as “The Great Resignation,” others have called it “The Great Reshuffle.”
The U.S. Chamber of Commerce has tracked the changes, and found that jobs that require in-person attendance and traditionally have lower wages, have had a more difficult time retaining workers. The hospitality and retail industries, for example, have had the highest quit rates since November 2020, consistently above 4.5 percent.
Other industries have struggled with the rise of remote work. Many — 91% of U.S. workers — who began working from home during the pandemic hoped to continue working at least some hours from home post-pandemic and about 30% indicated they’d seek new employment if they were called back into the office.
Still, if workers simply shifted gears, why would so many businesses continue to struggle to hire?
“To conclude, our analysis of the out-of-labor force activities in the (government data) reveals that shifts toward retirement and home care/family care have driven the shortfall in labor force participation,” the paper, “Why Are Workers Staying Out of the U.S. Labor Force?”, stated.
So how do employers lure those workers back?
For years, younger generations in the workforce have emphasized the need for work-life balance, flexible hours, good pay and benefits, strong workplace culture and a sense of purpose. Now, they aren’t just asking for it, they are demanding it.
For employers in Sheridan and across the country, the need to get creative in providing appealing workplace perks has come to a head. As inflation impacts families and businesses alike, some companies will struggle to pay the wages workers want. That means other — less tangible — advantages will have to be promoted in recruitment efforts. That’s a much harder task than advertising top-dollar wages.
The businesses with the most creative and invested leaders will prove successful, and will survive this phase of the economy. But others will lose steam, shutter and eventually close.
Now is the time for businesses to examine company culture, employee compensation, rewards and recognition, training opportunities and fresh starts. They way it’s always been done will only prove a death knell for those unwilling to change.