Hiring stock
Courtesy photo | Metro Creative Connection

A simple trip out for dinner illustrates the struggles local businesses face these days. Nearly every restaurant since the COVID-19 pandemic began has advertised or informed customers of their inability to hire enough staff to maintain pre-pandemic levels of service. 

Initially, the staffing shortages centered around the service sector. Now, though, nearly every business you enter apologies in advance for long waits or scheduling appointments weeks or months out.

