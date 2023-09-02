Evidenced by the two completed blocks of construction on Main Street, there is no doubt that the work Wyoming Department of Transportation is doing is going to be beautiful.
However, the impacts of the construction are large, particularly on the businesses in the blocks that are closed.
WYDOT’s recent announcement that they are going to finish ahead of schedule is also to be commended, as the thought of having Main Street back in working order before Sheridan WYO Rodeo 2024 is ideal.
The alterations made in the Main Street construction schedule this summer have been tough on businesses.
To alter the construction schedule to impact one more block this summer is hard on businesses located in the block between Loucks and Brundage.
Those things are tough, but to be expected when we are making progress toward a beautiful downtown Main Street in Sheridan.
However, we would like to urge WYDOT to not follow through on its most recent announcement — covered by the story published in the Thursday edition of The Sheridan Press — to wait until the completion of the Loucks block construction, then pave the entire section from Alger to Loucks.
Putting final touches on the current impacted blocks all at the same time is a head scratcher. The businesses on Main between Alger and Grinnell have been impacted since July 5, and to us, that is just not the best plan. Some say it is unacceptable.
The original plan to close a block or two, complete a block or two, and move down the street to the next, again, is not easy but seemed workable. To change that — especially mid-project when we can only imagine the businesses had some hope to recover some of their losses with what’s left of summer — is simply not OK.
WYDOT should listen to its constituents and pave the block as quickly as possible and get those folks’ open signs visible on the front-facing side again.
Residents of Sheridan, in the meantime while these blocks are being improved, make sure that you are making the trek alongside the green fences and do a little shopping. The on-street parking is open between Dow and Alger now, as well as public parking a block away from Main Street at 103 N. Gould St.