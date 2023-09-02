08.17 main st 02.jpg
Buy Now

The Main Street rehabilitation project is ahead of schedule this year and will complete an additional block of work by Nov. 1. Construction, pictured Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, will extend to the intersection of Main and Loucks streets.

 Joseph Beaudet | The Sheridan Press

Evidenced by the two completed blocks of construction on Main Street, there is no doubt that the work Wyoming Department of Transportation is doing is going to be beautiful.

However, the impacts of the construction are large, particularly on the businesses in the blocks that are closed.

Recommended for you