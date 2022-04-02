Leaves. Wind. Rain. Snow. Ice. After a season of blustery weather, most people look forward to the seedlings sprouting, the grass turning green and the trees budding. Not everything reemerging from the winter slog appeals to a community though. Along with the bits of green and growing things, trash tends to pop to the surface this time of year.
It’s been hidden under snow and ice, but now that those weather elements have thawed, the trash discarded or blown into streets and yards needs tending.
Governmental entities send the street sweepers into the community to clean up the sand, dirt and trash they can, but as community members, all can help beautify the area. And, the city has made it super easy (and fun).
For the last five years, the city of Sheridan has hosted a Community Cleanup Day. This year’s event, set for May 7, will provide opportunities for volunteers to team up and tackle specific areas of the community for beautification via trash collection.
Volunteers will be assigned specific areas within city limits and provided with supplies to clean up our community after the winter thaw.
Some businesses take part in the event, but it doesn’t have to be that formal. Groups of friends looking to provide a community service don’t have to be associated with any particular group.
But, service organizations, church and youth groups are all encouraged to participate.
If you’re not sure you can talk friends or groups into the task, here are some tips to encourage them:
• Make it a contest. For the competitive folks out there, create a challenge to see who can pick up the most microtrash during the outing.
• Make it fun. Bring a small portable speaker to listen to music while you work. You learn a lot about folks by their taste in music and you might even discover who has an awesome voice or the best dance moves.
• Make it a treat. Some volunteer groups encourage participation by providing things like coffee and doughnuts. While serving the community is enough for many to volunteer, the snacks never hurt.
• Talk about it. While convincing friends, family and service groups to give up a weekend in May — just when many want to spend time outside having fun — can prove challenging, it’s important to talk about why. Talking about shared values of community, service, togetherness and care for the spaces we inhabit can provide an emotional boost to all involved.
Sheridan County residents take pride in the beauty of the surroundings here, and rightfully so. While taxpayer dollars certainly work to maintain that quality of life and cleanliness of our community, we all have a stake in the process and therefore the work.
Sign-ups for the May 7 Community Cleanup Day will remain open through April 22. Take the next few weeks to gather your posse and make plans for the day.
For more information on the event, contact Seliena Parker, recycling and solid waste coordinator for the city of Sheridan, at 307-674-8461 or email her at separker@sheridanwy.gov.
Those interested in participating may sign up at https://bit.ly/3NDisvt.