Softball stock
Courtesy photo | Metro Creative Connection

Recently, Sheridan County School District 1 voted to continue pursuing avenues to create a softball program in the district that includes Big Horn and Tongue River high schools. While this decision sounds promising, it also delays a decision impacting dozens of female athletes in Sheridan County.

The discussion regarding the girls sport has lasted for months, beginning last fall when Superintendent Pete Kilbride introduced the idea to the SCSD1 board of trustees. Before that, though, girls had needled and prodded administrators in both SCSD1 and Sheridan County School District 2 for many months.

