Recently, Sheridan County School District 1 voted to continue pursuing avenues to create a softball program in the district that includes Big Horn and Tongue River high schools. While this decision sounds promising, it also delays a decision impacting dozens of female athletes in Sheridan County.
The discussion regarding the girls sport has lasted for months, beginning last fall when Superintendent Pete Kilbride introduced the idea to the SCSD1 board of trustees. Before that, though, girls had needled and prodded administrators in both SCSD1 and Sheridan County School District 2 for many months.
The sticking point — per usual — comes down to budgets. SCSD1 administrators have expressed concerns that SCSD1 couldn’t sustain a program on its own and therefore gauged interest with SCSD2 students as well. Thirty-three girls in grades seven through 10 from Sheridan expressed interest in playing softball. That interest, it turns out, is a double-edged sword.
The resulting turnout of girls from SCSD2, could cost the smaller school district more than it can afford. SCSD1 administrators worry if they ask SCSD2 to help cover the cost, SCSD1 would then be asked to pay for those students from Big Horn and Tongue River who play sports in Sheridan.
Summarized another way — the school districts are so concerned by the number of girls in Sheridan County who want to play softball that they have not green-lighted a program.
When has too much interest ever prevented an activity from being added in our local schools? Typically, the death knell is a lack of interest.
Currently, travel softball programs fill a gap left by the lack of a high school program, but girls have said repeatedly they prioritize other sports to compete for their high schools. Sheridan Recreation District participation in softball also suffers for this reason.
School districts seek interest from at least 1.5 times the number of students needed to field a team. In softball, nine or 10 girls are in the lineup (depending on the use of designated players), which means supporters needed roughly 13-15 girls to express interest. Between the two districts, more than 45 girls have expressed interest in adding the sport at the high school level.
As a comparison, fewer than 20 students competed in the inaugural season for the Sheridan High School Nordic ski team. The SHS girls wrestling team also had fewer than 20 girls compete this season — its first.
Other concerns from districts have included a new softball program pulling athletes from other spring sports. SHS Activities Director Kasey Garnhart said of the 33 girls who expressed interest in playing softball from SCSD2, 10 of them play a spring sport currently. Even if those girls opted to stick with their existing spring sport, 23 girls in Sheridan alone have said they have interest in playing softball. With more than a dozen in SCSD1, the interest has been made more than clear.
Administrators and school board members need to find a path forward in creating a high school softball program in Sheridan County — soon. If rivals like Thunder Basin and Campbell County can offer teams, and communities like Wheatland and Worland can do it, so can we.