When the list of proposed interim topics became public last month, few were surprised to again see education funding — for K-12 schools and community colleges — on the list.
Both sets of organizations face significant funding challenges. In particular, over the last few years, educators and legislators have sounded alarm bells regarding the looming budget deficit facing K-12 schools. The deficit estimate ranged from $200-300 million dollars in various economic outlooks, but as the state’s fiscal situation improved, the desire to address any future shortfalls waned.
The less talked about education funding crisis affects the state’s community colleges. Recommendations for the 2023-2024 biennial budget allocated roughly 62% of the state’s higher education budget to the University of Wyoming while the state’s community colleges were recommended to receive about 38%. Meanwhile, the state’s community colleges serve more than 26,000 credential-seeking students while UW serves roughly half that.
One factor considered in divvying up funding among the community colleges is enrollment. Why doesn’t that apply across the board for higher education? How does the current funding model make sense?
Universities operate differently than community colleges and have different challenges. In a state with only one four-year university, those who bleed brown and gold would not argue the school is overfunded. But given the statistics regarding how many students community colleges serve, the state must address the funding challenges those schools at the heart of our communities — particularly in Sheridan County — face.
In the legislative session that wrapped up in March, a proposal emerged to begin building a reliable and stable source of funding for the state’s community colleges. According to the Wyoming Association of Community College Trustees, “budget erosion” for the community colleges since 2010 amounts to $94 million. Since 2012, tuition has also increased, the community college workforce has been reduced and programs once offered across the state ceased to exist.
Meanwhile, legislators and other leaders have touted the success of community colleges and the integral role they play in training the next generation of employees in Wyoming. Whether that’s in developing and teaching manufacturing courses and construction technology or early childhood education, the industries looking to community college for employees continues to grow.
It’s hard to take legislators seriously, though, when they say they want to solve the education funding crisis. The Wyoming Community College Investment Fund sought $100 million — in a time when the state was flush with federal funding — to establish an endowment from which a steady stream of interest could have supported community colleges.
Alternatives failed to come forward and the opportunity for such action is likely past. But in the proposed interim topics put forward, funding for higher education is listed as the second priority. The Joint Education Committee will review higher education funding as well as courses offered, service areas and student demographics. It will also receive information related to the Wyoming Innovative Partnership program and explore partnerships envisioned through that program.
Once again, the Legislature will be asking community colleges to do more with less. It’s time legislators give the schools closest to our communities more resources with which to grow Wyoming’s economy.