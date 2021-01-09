Fraud. Injustice. Peace. Racism. Stolen. March. Protestors. Terrorist. Fear. Violence. Conspiracy. Masks. Restrictions. Safety. Power. Rights.
If nothing else, the events of 2020 and early 2021 should teach the world that words matter, and the platform for those words are less relevant than the words themselves.
With the development and growth of the internet, it has become easier than ever for individuals and groups to hide behind anonymous or fake names and say whatever they want.
From the far right to the far left —yes, there is blame enough for both sides — to high schools, small towns and big cities, the belief in one’s ability (or dare we say right?) to spout off without consequence has ended. Or, so we hope.
Americans needn’t look far for the evidence. The words surrounding the Black Lives Matter demonstrations (racism, fear, justice, privilege) often divided those who heard them rather than unite them.
The same has proven true for the results of the 2020 election. Words like fraud, stolen and fake have sown deep levels of distrust and disunity.
Whether said via social media, email, letters to the editor, in news articles, on TV, in city council meetings or at kitchen tables, words matter.
This is why so many expressed frustration and disappointment with then-Mayor Roger Miller’s email attacking various community members. It’s why The Sheridan Press and other media organizations hear from readers in about equal numbers that it is or is not covering enough news about COVID-19, the national election or other controversial topics.
It’s why families and friends struggle to discuss the events of the world without those conversations devolving into shouting matches.
Many are trying to cut some slack to those around them, biting their tongues sometimes at the expense of their strongly held beliefs. Others post online messages or tell their friends and family (and strangers) that if they support X cause, their relationship is over. Folks are told to buck up, get over their hurt feelings (which in a state with one of the highest suicide rates in the country isn’t the best advice).
No matter what side of the fence individuals find themselves, most agree our country cannot continue on its current path of division. Many have asked, “What now?”
The answers prove complex and often as divisive as the question. That’s democracy. That’s America. But, it’s also American to manifest our own destiny, to do what others say cannot be done, to overcome and persevere.
So, let’s get to it. But, use your words wisely — they can be a weapon or a tool.