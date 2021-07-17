With just two more days left in Rodeo Week, many residents and visitors will find it easy to let loose and have a little fun.
With one more night of performances planned and a day of polo and tailgating set for Sunday in Big Horn, The Sheridan Press may be a tad late to the party (please forgive us, we’ve been busy), but we wanted to offer a bit of advice to ensure a successful end to the eventful week.
Enjoy the people watching.
Whether you have attended rodeos since you could button up your own pearl snaps or you’re attending for the first time, enjoy the people attending the rodeo with you. Some are real cowboys and cowgirls, some aren’t. Some live and breathe rodeo, some are there for the social aspect. No matter the cause, meet new friends, share laughs and enjoy the show.
Know what all the rodeo offers.
If you don’t like watching the main event at the Sheridan County Fairgrounds each night, that’s OK. Rodeo Week offers a little something for everyone. If you missed the plentiful options Friday, check out the carnival or stop by for slack. You can also hear all about the action (and take in even more) at the polo games Sunday.
Go at your own speed.
As noted above, some attendees have gone to every Sheridan WYO Rodeo possible and each ancillary event. If it’s your first time, don’t feel like you have to do it all. Pace yourself. Take naps. Hydrate.
Don’t end up in the police reports.
If you think you can get a little rowdy and avoid public embarrassment if you’re arrested, think again. The Sheridan Press publishes the arrests from the prior day (or weekend) in each weekday edition of the newspaper. As one of the most-read sections of the paper, we’d recommend behaving yourself to avoid a post-rodeo reprimand.
Remember working in the service industry is hard.
If you’ve paid much attention to local and national news, you’ve likely heard that many industries — in particular the hospitality industry — have struggled to find enough workers as communities reopen post-pandemic. Assume most businesses are operating short-handed, be patient and tip well.
All that said, Rodeo Week always has the potential to generate the most fun of the year. Soak it in. As many in town will say, after rodeo everyone’s focus shifts to the Sheridan County Fair, the start of school and fall sports.
Before you know it, we’ll be planning for the holidays and shoveling snow. So enjoy Sheridan’s pinnacle event before it wraps up for 2021.