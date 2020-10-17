Today

Periods of rain and snow. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 90%. About one inch of snow expected.

Tonight

Snow this evening will transition to snow showers late. Low near 20F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.

Tomorrow

Rain and snow showers mixed in the afternoon. High 38F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 60%.