Unemployment benefits provided a lifeline for those who lost their jobs during the COVID-19 pandemic. Without the $600 supplemental unemployment benefit provided as part of the 2020 Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, the economies of both Sheridan County and Wyoming likely would have suffered even more than they did.
Even throughout the hardest months of the pandemic though, when restaurants and businesses shuttered either by choice or order, Sheridan County’s sales tax revenues have remained strong. Sheridan County ended 2020 on a high note with taxable sales increasing by 9.6% from the fourth quarter of 2019 to the fourth quarter of 2020.
The county saw the fourth-highest year-to-year increase in taxable sales in the state, behind only Lincoln County (56% increase), Teton County (20.8% increase) and Washakie County (11.3% increase), according to the Wyoming Economic Analysis Division.
In addition, organizations and government have established programs to help with housing rental costs through the Emergency Rental Assistance Program.
That isn’t to say all in the community and state are now thriving.
We know struggles still exist. But a quick look at the help wanted pages show local businesses eager to hire and return to “normal,” with some even poised to grow post-pandemic.
While unemployment will remain an important safety net in our society, Gov. Mark Gordon made the right decision in opting out of the federal supplement — which now offers $300 rather than the original $600 — added to regular benefits received through the program.
“Wyoming needs workers, our businesses are raring to go,” Gordon said.
“I recognize the challenges facing Wyoming employers, and I believe it’s critical for us to do what we can to encourage more hiring,” he added. “Federal unemployment programs have provided short-term relief for displaced and vulnerable workers at a tough time, but are now hindering the pace of our recovery. People want to work, and work is available. Incentivizing people not to work is just plain un-American.”
With Gordon’s announcement, Wyoming will join roughly 20 other states with governors who have announced plans to opt out of the federal program.
While some may argue if employers want people to return to work, they should pay better and offer better benefits, many small businesses cannot afford to do so without greatly increasing the costs of goods — a vicious cycle economists and armchair quarterbacks argue about often.
The supplemental benefits provided by the CARES Act served the purpose of helping people through the pandemic, but now it’s time to get back to work and help move our economy forward.