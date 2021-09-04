As the morale of medical professionals declines, school district administrators find themselves in the crosshairs of angry parents and staff, and employees sometimes find themselves wondering if they’ll have jobs in the coming weeks, some may find it impossible to imagine a more divided time in our community.
It was 543 days ago that Sheridan County — and as a result, the state of Wyoming — confirmed its first case of COVID-19. That was a Wednesday. By the following week, schools closed and the language of health orders became common vernacular.
In the beginning, while some immediately expressed concerns about what closures and lockdowns would do to the economy, most rallied behind the idea of keeping each other healthy and safe. Too little was known about the virus. Too little was known about how long it would last. Community members rallied around small businesses forced to close or that saw declining business. We showed how strong we can be together.
Leaders — who asked residents to wear masks, social distance and practice higher levels of hygiene — repeated the mantra that mandates aren’t forever, they were just for right now.
Now, 543 days later, that mantra has worn thin — as have the patience of nearly every individual. Some have grown frustrated with the ongoing need for masks and the repeated pressure for vaccinations. Many have grown frustrated with others’ reluctance to continue with the necessary precautions of living during a pandemic.
Federal employees nearing retirement have had conversations about giving it all up — their pensions and paychecks — to avoid vaccination requirements.
Teachers in some of the best — and most well-paid, highly coveted — school districts in the state have refused to wear masks this school year, jeopardizing their careers.
The sentiments of togetherness and community have devolved into us versus them. The idea of local control has created heartache and fear among leaders, some of whom have received death threats over the last 18 months.
One of the worst parts? No clear solutions exist. If mandates for masks and vaccines disappear, a large portion of the population will protest. If they are reinforced and enforced, those already frustrated with the length of the pandemic will only grow increasingly vocal.
While many expect lawsuits to emerge that will determine the future of vaccines and health orders, court cases take time.
Legislators have also begun drafting new laws outlining paths forward — some standing behind health officials and organizations seeking to put new health requirements in place, others eliminating all health-related mandates.
Amid all that, elected officials serving as school board trustees, legislators, governors and city council members have struggled to lead through the noise. They’ve been threatened, browbeaten and degraded — all while doing their very best to serve the community. None are perfect — and few would claim to be. If you disagree strongly with their voting records, step up and seek public office in 2022 or campaign on somebody else’s behalf. Elections are the cornerstone of our government.
The lack of respect, civility and basic humanity shown in recent weeks has only hardened the feelings of those on different sides of the arguments.
As Americans, we must do better. As Sheridan County residents, we must do better. As people — neighbors, friends, family, coworkers and even strangers — we must do better.