A straw poll conducted informally over an evening refreshment among friends (you know the kind) recently revealed that many people have grown sick of politics. The bickering, the divisiveness and the fluid status of facts have created a weariness with all things elections and politics.
It’s time to snap out of it. While the next round of elections won’t take place until 2022, filing begins in just 305 days. That’s right, beginning May 12, 2022, candidates will begin officially declaring their intent to seek public office.
Perhaps you will be one of them.
That doesn’t mean you have to dive in and declare your intentions to be president of the United States, but maybe you or a friend have considered seeking public office in the past. There are many meaningful local elected positions that will be on the ballot in 2022 — county commission, city council, school board and conservation district board positions, for example.
You don’t need to begin campaigning tomorrow, but if you’re considering running, now is the time to begin making a plan.
If you’re on the fence, here are some things to consider over the coming months:
Is your family on board?
Running for office can prove time consuming, holding office even more so. Whether you’re considering school board or town council, do some research about how much time is required and then talk to your family about the commitment.
Are your finances sound?
Campaigns often require money. Signs, advertising and gas money all add up. Make sure you’re able to foot the bill, or, do some soul searching on whether you have the stomach for political fundraising.
Why are you seeking public office?
No matter the answer to this question, be honest with yourself. Write down why you hope to earn a seat, what you hope to accomplish and how you might accomplish those goals.
Do you have a support system to help?
As noted above, time and money are often required in seeking public office. Do you have friends, family and supporters who can help you make campaign signs, knock on doors, build a parade float and organize public appearances? If you’re unsure, ask some folks you trust.
If those questions have solidified your desire to seek office, start making a plan. If you’re now terrified and more unsure, that’s OK. You have time to think things through and make a decision. But with candidate filing just 10 months away, don’t delay the process “until things slow down,” because it never does.