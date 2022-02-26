Higher state salaries mean more effective services
One of the top priorities mapped out in Gov. Mark Gordon’s budget and State of the State address centered around increasing pay for state government employees.
Gordon included $53 million in his budget for the cause and has repeatedly stressed how important this funding is for the continuity of service within the state of Wyoming.
The funding is part of Gordon’s $2.3 billion total general fund budget currently under consideration by the Wyoming Legislature.
Too often the mantra of government has been “doing more with less.” This isn’t a point of pride, but a telling trope about the loads of work redistributed to remaining employees across all departments within government. The workload, coupled with wages that don’t compete with the private sector and the constant barrage of angry customers has meant finding employees to fill vital roles in state government continues to become harder.
And, while many legislators have referenced the state of the economy today — increasing inflation, struggling families, etc. — they have debated and argued whether to increase pay for the individuals with boots on the ground doing the work of our great state.
Costs of things like groceries, fuel, health care coverage and housing have continued to rise. This means those who haven’t received a raise in years make less today than they did five or 10 years ago. Yet legislators seem reluctant to recognize what that means for the average Wyoming government employee.
In addition, like many sectors of the economy, government continues to struggle with recruitment and turnover. When the private sector, sometimes in jobs with less responsibility and fewer hours, offers higher pay than the state of Wyoming, the services provided to constituents suffer. That doesn’t mean state employees are lazy or inept; it means they have more on their plates than hours in the day. And while supporting the private sector is vital to the health of the state, delivering basic services is necessary, not just expected. We know $53 million is not a small amount of money. It’s also a long-term commitment, rather than a one-time expense. But all of us rely on the services provided by state employees, from the Department of Transportation clearing roads with fewer snow plow drivers to district court clerks who file endless amounts of paperwork for custody disputes, criminal cases and business litigation.
Right now, Wyoming has more money than expected — thanks in large part to the COVID-19 funding distributed by the federal government and energy prices on the rise. Rather than sending money out of state for things like building a border wall, legislators must take care of their own constituents and their own operations.
This week, the Wyoming House passed an amendment to the budget to increase all state employee compensation from the originally proposed $54 million to $64.8 million. But two other amendments that proposed more money for Wyoming Highway Patrol, dispatchers and snowplow drivers failed Thursday.
All Wyoming employees deserve to make living wages, and the state will benefit from the ability to recruit and retain some of the most competent workers available. Dedication to service only motivates employees for so long. It’s time to ensure the stability and future of the state by recognizing the hard work of the workers who show up each day to serve Wyoming.