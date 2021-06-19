Conversations within local school districts and at the state level regarding funding for education have often centered around cost-saving measures. At times, those discussions have included debates around the value and cost of extracurricular activities such as band, debate and, of course, athletics.
When Rep. Cyrus Western, R-Big Horn, proposed legislation earlier this year to eliminate state funding for extracurricular activities, he heard immediate feedback from many parents, coaches and administrators that they wouldn’t support such a measure. Western said he introduced the bill as a way to kick-start a conversation on what our communities’ priorities are when it comes to education.
A proposal out of Clearmont has reignited that debate and could have lasting implications for students of the school district in eastern Sheridan County.
This week, Sheridan County School District 3 board members voted to restructure how and when coaches will be hired, as well as policies to help reduce the cost of the district’s athletic programs at the Arvada-Clearmont K-12 School. The action included two votes on a policy to hire one head coach per junior high and high school sport, and limiting the hiring of additional assistant coaches to sports with 11 or more participating student-athletes.
SCSD3 has just 83 students enrolled in its schools, according to fall data collected by the Wyoming Department of Education. In grades nine through 12, there are just 30 students. In junior high school, grades seven and eight, there are just 15 students. This means most teams will have fewer than the 11-participant threshold required to have a paid assistant coach.
Anyone who has coached a team of athletes knows trying to do it on your own is a tall order. Running efficient practices and ensuring each athlete receives the coaching and attention required takes time, which is something coaches often find in short supply.
Coaches put in hours of extra work, often behind the scenes and away from the team as they create practice plans, work through logistics of travel and competition and set rosters and positions for games. They also manage individual athlete needs and the needs of parents and the school.
Volunteer coaches are a vital part of the sports community. You see them in recreation leagues and even many travel leagues. They are often parents of athletes involved, which comes with its own benefits and challenges. But the level of dedication from volunteers will vary, as any nonprofit executive director will testify. It is also more difficult to hold volunteers to high standards and time commitments when there is no pay and volunteers are scarce.
While every school wants to support an extracurricular repertoire that competes across the state, not all schools have the staffing or enrollment numbers to do so. That is why co-op athletics in smaller population areas around the state exist and is likely why SCSD3 has just three core athletic activities — track, basketball and volleyball.
High school and junior high school level head coaches and at least one assistant coach per team should be paid positions. They earn very little in relation to the time they commit, but instill professionalism and stability in a program.
If a school district cannot afford to pay coaches in each sport it offers, it should co-op with a school that can. As any coach would tell a team’s athletes, “Anything worth doing, is worth doing right.”