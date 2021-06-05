The announcement this week from the Sheridan County Commission that yet another business has developed plans to move to the community means Sheridan is doing something right — and that some things need to be done better.
For a small rural town to lure companies like Vacutech, Weatherby and now Falcon Car Corporation to set up shop here indicates a few things.
First, Sheridan and Wyoming have long touted the low taxes that make owning and operating a business here financially feasible. While that tax structure — long dependent on the energy industry for revenue — may change in coming years as the energy sector continues to face increasing competition and political hurdles, it will likely remain one of the most business-friendly in the U.S.
But Sheridan has an allure beyond financials. The landscape, the community and the opportunity to live a more flexible, slow-paced and balanced life appeals to many.
Sheridan has its flaws, too. As the community continues to grow, more and more grumblings regarding “new arrivals” fill conversations around coffee shops and breweries. Sheridan has been “discovered,” and for some that idea will forever be uncomfortable and unwelcome.
Sheridan’s growth and therefore changing dynamics became inevitable ever since elected officials in the community focused their efforts on economic diversification. Now, Sheridan has that, and its tax revenues have proven such throughout the pandemic.
As much as that shows how much Sheridan has done well and done right, setting itself up for a future independent of, or at least less dependent on, the energy sector, there are cracks in the veneer.
Sheridan County — its elected officials, its philanthropists and its nonprofits — must figure out the community’s housing market, which has seen prices skyrocket and inventory plummet. Without reasonably-priced housing available, locals will no longer be able to afford to live here, new arrivals will struggle to relocate and, eventually, the lure of Sheridan for new and growing businesses will fade.