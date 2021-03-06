If each Wyoming resident had $14,000 to spend on lobbying their state legislators, imagine what could be accomplished. Most Wyomingites don’t have that kind of money to spend, but whether they know it or not, they are contributing to the lobbying efforts of their local government entities.
The city of Sheridan, for example, spent $22,432 on its dues to the Wyoming Association of Municipalities last fiscal year and has budgeted $22,900 for this year. Sheridan County spent $14,552 on its Wyoming County Commissioner Association dues in fiscal year 2020, and budgeted $14,614 for the current year.
WAM’s mission is to advocate for cities and towns in the state and provide educational opportunities for those entities. WCCA has a similar mission.
School districts also participate in organizations whose aim mirrors those of WCCA and WAM.
That means government entities are using taxpayer dollars to lobby other government entities — primarily the Wyoming Legislature. Meanwhile, the average citizen has little leverage in Cheyenne as each session gets underway.
That’s something Sen. Bo Biteman, R-Parkman, hopes to change this legislative session with Senate File 144, which would prohibit the use of tax revenue for lobbying.
Biteman — a staunch conservative and advocate of less spending in government — said his goal is to level the playing field.
As legislators hear testimony regarding the state’s financial woes, they often hear from lobbyists representing school districts, cities, towns and counties seeking additional funding. Those entities have said for months that Wyoming cannot cut its way out of its financial troubles. With that in mind, the Wyoming Legislature is seriously debating additional revenue sources to replace that lost by the decline in the energy industry.
Lobbyists for cities, towns, counties and school districts actively meet with legislators and policy makers to pitch ideas for consideration. They often have the weight of their membership behind them.
Individual residents are armed only with their vote each election cycle. They may form political action committees to band together and pool their resources, but those PACs don’t benefit from tax funding.
If school districts, cities, towns and counties want to lobby their legislators, perhaps they should do it just as their individual members do — pass the hat and encourage those who support the policy pitches to contribute. But, don’t force those against the proposals to pay into the pot they would rather lobby against.