'Tis the season. As people hurry about in search of gifts, many will remark on the need to support and shop local.
Small business owners will thrive on the business from the holiday season. Many use the revenues from the weeks leading up to holidays as a way to sustain through leaner months that follow.
And while a certain number of Amazon deliveries is expected these days, shoppers should also remember that shopping local means more than visiting downtown stores.
Here’s other ways to support small, local businesses in our community:
Buy local meat, produce and baked goods.
Agriculture represents one of the largest economic drivers in the state of Wyoming.
A quick drive through Sheridan County will prove that cattle still represent a big portion of local business. Many ranchers will sell beef direct to consumers, and more efforts are underway to market local beef to local buyers. Local growers and bakers, too, sell both in stores and direct to consumers. Cross E Dairy & Freedom Foods and Sackett’s Market in downtown Sheridan are good places to look for those items.
Buy local craft items.
While this can certainly include beer and spirits produced locally, it also incorporates items made by locals. From the fibers and blankets of Mountain Meadow Wool to the leather art of King’s Saddlery, King’s Ropes, plenty of artists and producers not only work and live an agricultural lifestyle, they also create beautiful items from those labors. In addition, Sheridan is rich in creative talent — if you like an artist’s work, reach out directly to make a purchase.
Look beyond storefronts.
While walking Sheridan’s downtown or driving through the community will reveal plenty of local storefronts, not all small businesses have a shop to visit. You can search on websites like Etsy for local creators, stop into SAGE Community Arts for names of local artists or just ask around. You’d be amazed by the creative talent you can find by asking friends and family.
Sometimes, shopping local takes a little more effort. You may have to work to find a parking space or get creative in your gift-giving, but the impact goes far beyond the person receiving your gift.
Shopping local provides jobs, local tax revenue and support for other organizations in the community who receive donations from small businesses.
With shipping delayed and supply chains disrupted, shopping local provides for an immediate look at what is available. While a certain amount of holiday shopping via Amazon is inevitable, the more everyone can keep their dollars local, the better off the entire community will be.