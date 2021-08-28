Mike Enzi was a great man. He was kind, considerate and a visionary. He saw the importance of our minerals, our national forests, our water, our way of life in Wyoming.
Our former Senator Mike Enzi and Senator John Barasso made a good team. They had each other's backs, and they kept in tune with the pulse of the people by way of monthly open town hall meetings on the telephone. Anyone could ask a question or give their own point of view with appropriate answers to each — very interesting information. They tried to address the concerns of our veterans. They had insight and compassion. They fought hard for the betterment of our community, our state and our country.
Not only was our Mr. Enzi of high moral character, he was a successful businessman. He was sensitive to, aware of and interested in the smaller details of life. For instance, on one of his visits to our Sheridan Senior Center, he noticed a group of people around a table putting a puzzle together. So what did he do? Find a puzzle with a moose on it with a lake and lush forest, possibly of the Grand Tetons. Somehow this puzzle got put together, signed by Mike Enzi, taken apart, put back in the box and given to us. He also gave us sorting trays, which we are using today.
The minute we saw the puzzle we knew this was our next endeavor. Eagerly, we tested our collective abilities, spending extra time (sometimes hours) putting 1,000 pieces together, not realizing until it was completed that this puzzle we so lovingly worked on was signed by Senator Mike Enzi. So every time we see this completed preserved work of art we are reminded of our wildlife, our scenic mountains and our beloved Mike Enzi.
P.S. They say "Behind every successful man is a good woman." This family was definitely a great example of this proverb.
Joyce Erpelding
Sheridan