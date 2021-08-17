This letter is in response to the article covering the first community meeting looking at a proposed ordinance for ADUs.
I think the accessory dwelling units, also known as ADUs, in R1 zoning would be great for our community. There can be no denial that there is a housing shortage when our hospital can’t hire the staff they need because there is nowhere for them to live. We have a problem and we have to do something.
Think of how much nicer it would be to have people living in attractive ADUs instead of having more tall apartment buildings built. It makes more sense for private individuals to build what they need or want, rather than hoping and depending on developers to build affordable housing out of the goodness of their hearts. I think Sheridan has tried that route and it has only gotten us more houses that only people from California can afford.
While some of Sheridan may have wealthy family who can move here, I think there’s still those of us who would love to have their kids or grandchildren live in town. There are also those of us would like to move out of our childhood room but stay in Sheridan. Unfortunately, because of the lack of affordable housing, that may never get to be a reality.
And who are the people who could benefit from living in ADUs? They are the grandparents that aren't ready to live in a nursing home but still need some help with everyday things. The teacher who is doing their best to make ends meet and pay off student loans. ADUs could even benefit the nurse who wants to go home to a quiet house instead of a motel room with paper-thin walls.
Will accessory dwelling units fix all our housing problems? Certainly not all of them, but I do think they could ease some of our housing shortage. Approving accessory dwelling units in R1 zoning would be easier than most of our other options. The only thing I think would be easier than allowing ADUs would be doing nothing and then having to deal with the tourist town tent village problems. I don’t want that to be Sheridan so I’m calling you to think about your future, and your family’s future, and take on the challenge to support the ADU proposal to get our town’s housing to a better place.
Lindsey Beaver
Sheridan