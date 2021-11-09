The Sheridan Press recently published another outrageously misleading cartoon showing a group of disgruntled elephants (GOP senators) stacking boulders in the path of the “John Lewis Voting Rights” act. The intended calculus was: civil rights activist stifled by racist Republicans depicting what Democrat spin doctors call “Jim Crow 2.0.” Again, no facts, just slanted imagery amounting to propaganda.
In fact, the goal of congressional Democrats is a federal takeover of elections by forcing states to get permission from the Democrat-controlled federal government before implementing election integrity measures like voter ID and other constitutional safeguards.
This sleight of hand involves the suggestion that a 2013 Supreme Court decision overturned sections of the 1965 Voting Rights Act, Section 5 of which required (56 years ago) that certain states (in the deep south) obtain Department of Justice permission before changing any of their election laws, subject to review by federal courts in Washington, D.C.
Back then, the (Democrat-dominated) states involved indeed used fire hoses, attack dogs, beatings and intimidation to keep black Americans from voting — horrible things that were thankfully corrected decades ago. The Supreme Court ruled in 2013 that the data used so long ago (1972 being the most recent) were outdated. Instead of updating the data, the Democrats wrote the John Lewis law to require federal permission nationwide before any state could implement election integrity laws, e.g. voter ID.
The Democrats have attacked voter ID laws as “discriminatory,” even though such laws typically include a provision that if for any reason a person cannot afford an ID, the government will provide one free of charge. Add to that the fact that poll after poll nationwide show that substantial majorities of blacks and Latinos strongly support voter ID to maintain election integrity.
Almost immediately after this latest attempt to defeat the constitutional design of state control of elections was killed in the Senate, Democrat leader Schumer again attacked the Senate’s filibuster rule as a Jim Crow holdover. That completes the circle (for now) of the trite, disingenuous Democrat mantra of “Republicans are racists who hate minorities and want to disenfranchise them.”
It would certainly be nice if the Sheridan Press, our “community newspaper,” would provide some factual details about things such as the John Lewis Voting Rights Act, rather than continuing the pattern of presenting simplistic, meaningless and inaccurate information in the form of inane, misleading and juvenile cartoons.
Charles Cole
Sheridan