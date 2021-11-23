I was fortunate to be the host for the Sheridan Bronc football team at the Wyoming state championships last weekend here in Laramie.
The people of Sheridan should be extremely proud of these amazing young men and their coaches and staff. The staff was so professional and the football players were so polite and mannerly. I also was impressed with the students and the excitement and school spirit they demonstrated.
It was a great weekend and of course to top it off they’re state champions!
Thank you coach Mowry, assistant coaches, staff, managers, trainers and players. You made my job as host so enjoyable and have a great rest of the school year. Also, thank you for the great T-shirt and I will wear it with pride!
Suzy Taylor
Laramie