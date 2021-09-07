I am a retired educator who moved to Sheridan five years ago. I have been very impressed with the educational opportunities available to the students, as well as the careful consideration for the well-being of students and staff that the district provides.
The administration, faculty and elected members of the board of education seem to weigh carefully all decisions concerning the safety of those within the school system.
I commend the board of trustees on making an unpopular choice for the temporary mask mandate. I believe they have truly made this decision in the best interest of all. Until all ages can receive the vaccine, it will continue to be highly transmittable. Polio and smallpox have virtually been eradicated through vaccinations. Hopefully, as more vaccines are given, this virus and all its variants will be, too. Until then, we need to work together to lessen the transmission. Thank you Sheridan County School District 2 for what you do.
Jeanette Mooney
Sheridan