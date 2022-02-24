Sheridan, let's support our Wyoming National Guard. Recently, the Guard announced a new opportunity for Sheridan: the building of a maintenance facility to handle repair and maintenance of Guard trucks and equipment from all across northern Wyoming. This can be good for Sheridan if done right.
The Guard plans to build on federal property located between the Industrial Park and Soldier Creek Road, just north of the Sheridan VA with possible access to Interstate 90 via Yellowtail Road. However, this is only one option for access to the property. The Guard has identified two other options involving access to the federal property via Interstate 90 at the Fifth Street exit by driving the entire length of Fifth Street, until it becomes Soldier Creek as far as the intersection with Keystone Road. We complain about traffic in Sheridan now, but wait until we add military equipment, that includes up to 10-wheeled trucks and daily personnel vehicles running the gauntlet on Fifth Street. Projects as large as this only grow in time after the original promises of not to worry.
Traffic bottlenecks exist now on Fifth at the railroad crossing, Main Street, the Martin Luther School zone, hospital crosswalks, school crosswalks, ambulance routes, fairgrounds, medical offices, a nursing home and new developments west of Highland Park School as well as the considerable high school traffic coming off of Long Drive.
After that conditions change, but not for the better. Traffic falls away once past the soccer fields, but the pavement ends and the dirt road that is Soldier Creek begins. It is narrow, winding, without shoulders, with hills and blind curves while full of wildlife. We can do better for the Guard and for our community. Please encourage the Guard to make their access off or near Yellowtail Road in the Industrial Park. This is a matter where public safety must be addressed.
Tim and Jane Scott
Sheridan