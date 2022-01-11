Sheridan has a well kept secret.
It is a place I recently discovered called Day Break. Day Break is a part of The Hub on Smith Street.
What a wonderful place to meet new friends, have a really good meal delivered to you and your friends at a table in a nice big, clean dining room. In the summer, if you choose, you can eat out on the patio with your friends surrounded by beautiful flowers, listen to the chatter of the birds and sit in the warm sun.
After lunch you might enjoy a game of bingo, horseshoes or trivia.
Some games are one-on-one and some are played on teams. The nice thing about the teams is no one is ever left out.
I am so glad Sheridan has such a wonderful place for people who might be sitting lonely, feeling abandoned — or maybe just bored with their own company.
The people on the staff are always kind, thoughtful and always there to lend a helping hand or just to chat for a few minutes.
In the past months I have met with old friends and discovered new friends.
What a treasure this place is.
Dorothy Pilgrim
Sheridan