Freedom is under assault in America. The border has been thrown wide open. Our rights and the electoral process are under attack. We need our state representatives to act boldly and pass legislation to defend our rights.
It’s been said that America’s freedom rests on four boxes. And they are clearly at risk. The soap-box of free speech is being canceled by big tech and the media. The ballot-box of free and fair elections was corrupted in November. And the jury-box of protective justice, has failed to even hear the evidence.
What’s left? The ultimate defender of our rights, the cartridge-box, and it’s being infringed upon, too. We cannot allow these corrosions of liberty to stand. If we lose faith in our electoral process, and see the Bill of Rights shredded, we will lose faith in our government.
And since our system depends on the “consent of the governed” we must act immediately, to limit federal intrusion and restore faith and confidence in our system.
The Wyoming Legislature is considering several bills that will do just that. The “Second Amendment Preservation Act” will defend our right to self-defense. Any bill that improves voter identification and integrity should be passed. And the “Article Five Convention of States” may be an idea whose time has come.
We should pass any and all legislation that sets limits on federal interference and preserves the natural rights of our citizens. In fact, we may need to pass a single, “catch-all” law that states, “Wyoming will not tolerate or enforce any federal ‘law’ that violates the constitutional rights of our citizens.” Call it the “Defending Freedom Act.”
America is at a critical inflection point. The regime that was installed in January is the most socialistic, liberty-robbing in our nation’s history. If we don’t stand up for our rights now, we just may lose them, and America, forever. It’s up to us, working through our elected representatives, to defend liberty.
We should always remember that it was the people and the states that created the federal government, not the other way around. As the “created” entity, the federal government is and always will be, subordinate to the states and ultimately “We the People.”
The 10th Amendment clearly spells out where sovereign power originates and remains. We are asking the Wyoming Legislature to do its job, be true to its purpose and robustly defend the God-given liberty of every Wyoming citizen. It may be now or never. The next session, may just be too late!
Dennis Fox
Sheridan