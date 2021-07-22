First of all, congratulations to the Mystix 12U Gold and Mystix 14U girls softball teams on their state championship! Well done!
I have been very disappointed with the Press coverage of the Sheridan Jets this season. I had a conversation with your sports photographer at a recent game. He told me that the Jets had many away games (which we did) and did not have a reporter to cover when we had home games.
The next game there was a sports writer at the game. The Jets did lose that game and the newspaper the next day featured a Denver man and his son who were at the game.
These young men have worked really hard this summer and deserve better from their home newspaper. They all played in over 100 degree temperatures in Gillette this past weekend and got pathetic coverage and a picture that we cannot even see.
Come on Sheridan Press! These boys are also STATE CHAMPIONS! CONGRATULATIONS players and coaches! You have made your families and friends proud!