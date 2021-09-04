It is a sobering to imagine that if you had a heart attack, or some other medical emergency, you might not be able to get treatment at Sheridan Memorial Hospital, or, for that matter, at any other regional hospitals. They are all full up. You could get turned away because COVID-19 patients are swallowing up hospital resources at an alarming rate.
That’s how serious the current situation is. I’ll leave the statistics and projections to the medical professionals. But what I do know is, if the COVID-19 infection rate continues to increase, we are in for a world of hurt. We won’t be able to get medical treatment we have come to expect from our hospital. And neither will our family members and friends.
Seems to me we all have a stake in this problem and that we should all be doing everything we can to help solve it. This is not one of those “it can’t happen to me” situations. It can. For sure.
In this woke world we live in, no one wants to be told what to do and no one wants to have anything mandated. Fair enough, I suppose. But we have a crisis on our hands. I hope we can all muster up enough social conscientiousness to try and do the right thing to protect ourselves and others. While there are many "right things" to do, the one that stands out to me, the one which presents the ultimate solution to this problem, is vaccination.
I encourage everyone who is eligible to get vaccinated against COVID-19. We must get on top of this pandemic. We shouldn’t have to worry that if we do have a medical emergency, we might not be able to get treatment because the hospital is overrun with COVID patients.
This situation is as serious as a heart attack. I hope we will treat it that way and get vaccinated.
Note: Tom Ringley serves on the Sheridan County Board of County Commissioners and his view does not necessarily represent those of the other commissioners.
Tom Ringley
Sheridan